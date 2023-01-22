Instantly know what’s going on in other applications while you’re busy working, without having to monitor them manually. Step away and never miss a thing with Growl’s reliable notifications. Take control of your productivity and make sure you’re always up-to-date with the ultimate notification system for Windows. The program centralizes all your notification preferences into its preferences – you can control them all from one place, and you know exactly how they are going to behave. It can make notifications as subtle or noisy as you want, and it’ll stay out of the way until you need it.

License: Free

Author: The Growl team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Growl for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Growl Overview

This is a notification system that provides alerts about events as they occur on your computer. It replaces the standard OS X notification alert with a subtle, aesthetically pleasing interface. This is a notification app that lets you know when things happen. If you don’t want to be constantly checking your computer for new emails or instant messages, Growl and its many plug-ins can alert you of these events in an unobtrusive way. The program’s application programming interface (API) allows developers to create their own visual notifications, so Growl keeps getting better with time.

Growl is a system notification framework. It allows applications to send your computer a notification when something out-of-the-ordinary occurs. Growl can notify you of all kinds of events, from incoming emails to the completion of downloads, to webcam images or video streams. Growl is freeware, runs on both Mac and Windows, and is available for download now.

Get real-time notifications from your favorite apps, so you never miss an update or alert. Get organized with Growl’s intuitive and efficient notification system – stay informed, on-point and productive, even when you step away. Now you don’t have to worry about missing out – Growl for PC Windows has you covered.

Features of Growl for PC

This pane may be used to enable and disable Growl’s

Each notification provides some information

The software comes with multiple display plugins

It provides the user with different style options

Display plugins include visual styles as well as the ability to send notifications via email, SMS, or push notifications

Additional third-party plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

