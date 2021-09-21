When you need an onscreen mouser to click links, fill out forms, or do something else repetitive like take notes or collect information from Web sites, you can set up a virtual recording to automate the work. Automatic Mouse and Keyboard create the recordings and sends them as e-mail messages. But if you are looking for a more hands-off experience or don’t have access to e-mail, try Desktop Automation instead. It uses rules and other techniques to keep your mouse and keyboard busy while you go do something else. Just specify which actions to record and how you’d like them repeated.

License: Trial

Author: RobotSoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Automatic Mouse and Keyboard for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Automatic Mouse and Keyboard Overview

Automatic Mouse and Keyboard can record those actions so that they’re done automatically. The app has a long list of customizable actions, including keyboard shortcuts, websites, screen captures, file searches, and image recognition. It can also monitor your clipboard, launch applications, and even take pictures using your webcam. You create macros by recording the steps you want to repeat one at a time. After a short training period, the program can automate common tasks on your computer such as switching between programs, launching apps, opening files, etc.

With the Automatic Mouse and Keyboard, you can record your actions and then play them back on demand. That means if you have a set of instructions you’ve had to perform on your computer before say, closing all the windows in one app and then jumping to another you can record those steps once and then just hit a button every time you want to do it again.

If you work in an office, have to fill out the same forms often, or just like doing things the same way every day, you know how much time you can waste going through the same motions on your computer. But if you load up this free app, it will help you automate those actions.

Features of Automatic Mouse and Keyboard for PC

Simulate all mouse actions

Simulate all keyboard actions

Search a picture on the screen

Edit the mouse and keyboard actions record

Optimize the mouse and keyboard actions record

Set the play speed of a record

Support window commands

Create and set variables

Rename a variable easily

Monitor clipboard text

Support registry operations

Record and Repeat Mouse and Keyboard Actions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

