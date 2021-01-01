Freemake Movie Maker for PC is a video editing software developed by Freemake for Microsoft Windows. This is a fantastic and great known video editing program, very well implemented functions for simple and intuitive editing. The feature that best defines Freemake Movie Maker is that it is a video editing software used by beginners to create home movies or presentations. It’s very easy to use, allowing you to use all its functionalities without any complications. It is a very well-designed software by Freemake and it is certainly worth using for some projects.

License: Free

Author: Freemake

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Freemake Movie Maker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Freemake Movie Maker Overview

Freemake Movie Maker has many advantages for editing videos as it contains all the tools necessary to design a very good edition. It offers users different bit rates to encode, and thus estimate when you want the file to occupy. The application supports 500+ video formats included: MP4, AVI, MKV, WMV, MP3, DVD, 3GP, SWF, FLV, HD, MOV, RM, QT, Divx, Xvid, TS, MTS, and Fraps. Movie Maker is easy to use so you do not need much experience in the area of ​​editing to do a good job.

Movie Maker provides the best editing tools and its interface is very interactive and manageable. With this application, you can create stunning video clips, family movies, and films for kids. You can also add music, special effects, cut, trim, join files. With Freemake Movie Maker you can import raw HD videos from your camcorders, smartphones, or even drone cameras also add photos to turn them into exceptional slideshows.

The video editor became popular for being free and very easy to use. This great video editor lives for its horde of users and can be downloaded, always free of charge. I recommend Freemake Moviemaker as it is one of the most used software for video editing.

Features of Freemake Movie Maker for PC

Super Easy to Use

All Basic Movie Maker Options

Over 500 supported formats

Choose among dozens of output options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

