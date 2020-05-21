Total AV free Antivirus latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Total AV is a free All in One Antivirus (Anti Malware, Anti Adware, Anti Spyware and Anti Ransomware) tool by Total AV Team. The application will helps to protect your computer from viruses and malware and other potentially threatening items that can cause problems running the computer. Some of the drawbacks for Antivirus programs are the resources that it takes on your computer. Total AV Antivirus will not be taking an expected amount of memory and processing power. It’s lightweight application with simple user interface program and easy to use for everyone.

License: Free

Author: Total AV Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Total AV

File Size:

Total AV is easy to use to against malware, Total AV it’s response is quick and lethal. It’s easy to run a scan of your computer to check for virus or other active behaviour. All you have to do is open the program and then press the scan button and wait for the software to run. It will then tell you how many infected items are on your computer and it will offer to quarantine those offending items. Identified infected files can be put into quarantine or be deleted. It’s able catch and remove most of everything.

This application is, in my opinion, the only All in One Antivirus software worth looking into. You can run the program at the end of every session on your desktop and have never run into any issues with virus, malware, adware, spyware and ransomware. The platform is easy to install, and even easier to run. This application when combined with a general antivirus software, is an unbelievably effective solution to the problem of any virus.

Its important to use a variety of security programs to minimize any viruses that I could come across. Total AV works great in tandem with another Antivirus program. This application assists in keeping business computers and even personal computers safe from virus. This ensures data and proprietary information stays safe. Overall, Total AV is the best All in One Antivirus program and must have for everyone.

Features of Total AV

Anti-Virus (Anti-Malware, Anti-Ransomware, Anti-Spyware, Anti-Adware)

Real-Time Protection

Remote Firewall

Safe Site

Browser Manager

Safe Browsing (VPN)

Encrypted Browsing

Secure WiFi

Unrestricted Geo’s

Multi Device

Reduced startup times, reduced lag, and faster high CPU program running times

Extra Disc Space and Memory

Increased Battery Life

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

