Don’t like Windows 10 CPU Core Parking? control it. ParkControl is a portable program that displays and allows you to tweak the core parking settings. ParkControl lets you control CPU parking on Windows and get better performance with just one click. Park Control is a free tool that gives you more control over your CPU. It shows you detailed information about what is going on with your CPU cores and lets you change their parking settings directly from within Windows. This is free software to display and tweak CPU core parking settings in real-time.

ParkControl Overview

ParkControl is a simple, small, and portable tool that gives you total control over the power settings of your CPU. Your computer would have lower power consumption when you are running on battery. The problem is that modern processors are so smart they begin to infer and anticipate; they downclock themselves to a lower frequency because they think they’re going to be put in a “Park” anyway. That’s where ParkControl comes into play: it tweaks your CPU’s core parking settings in real-time for free, shows you the differences in power consumption, and gives you overall control at the click of a button.

ParkControl is the ultimate power user tool that gives you full control over the CPU. The application that lets you: – Access Power Options toy and tweaks CPU core parking settings in real-time – See relative and absolute power usage of all your cores at once, including real-time graphs – Disable or enable CPU parking for those cores of your choosing.

Overall, ParkControl is a free program that shows the real-time state of CPU Core Parking on a Windows system. It allows you to control core parking and disable it entirely, for maximum performance. This can provide a performance boost for some applications, depending on what your CPU does with its cores when parked.

Features of ParkControl for PC

A real-time system tray icon showing CPU core parking status

Easy access to CPU core parking settings

Power profile change notifications

Access Power Options toy and tweaks CPU core parking settings in real-time

See relative and absolute power usage of all your cores at once, including real-time graphs

Disable or enable CPU parking for those cores of your choosing.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

