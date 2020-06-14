KiTTY Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. KiTTY Portable is a fork from version of PuTTY developed by 9bis Software for Microsoft Windows. The application has an interface similar to PuTTY, maintaining all its advantages and preferences. KiTTY really satisfies users needs to connect to network devices and servers in a very easy way. The tool has very good features and has updates constantly through its creator. It has been very useful and easier to use than other virtual terminals. KiTTY was born with the intention of having the same ease of use and acquisition for Windows OS.

License: Free

Author: 9bis Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KiTTY Portable

File Size:

KiTTY has all the features from the original software such as: Sessions filter, Portability, Shortcuts for pre-defined command, The session launcher, Automatic password, Automatic command, Running a locally saved script on a remote session and more new features. The portable version of KiTTY is easy of use, you should only download the executable and start it, the program will work perfectly and you can delete the records of the sessions.

KiTTY Portable it is totally free and it has conserved the use of installable and portable version. This application being very helpful since it is much easier to carry this tool in an external device and to be able to execute it at any time. You can use KiTTY constantly to connect to different devices of the business network or different clients. Also to be able to manage the sessions in Kitty with folders, being able to establish folders by categories.

KiTTY is an excellent virtual terminal that has taken a good initiative in the field of networking, has been designed with the same characteristics of PuTTY but much more updated. I recommend this tool for any infrastructure worker or network administrator wishing to make remote connections.

Features of KiTTY Portable

Free and open source SSH client

Portability

Session filters

Session launcher

Automatic logon script

Automatic logon script with the RuTTY patch

Automatic saving

SSH handler

Binary compression

Background images

Clipboard printing

New command line options

File association

File setting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

