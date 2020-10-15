WinSCP Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. WinSCP Portable is a free FTP client software for Microsoft Window developed by WinSCP Community. The user experience of the software is very very good. WinSCP is very easy to configure software to connect to a web server. With WinSCP you can start using the software without ant training and would take a minutes to acquainted with the software. It’s simple, very easy to use, good for daily SFTP purpose to contact different clients and push and pull data. Another important aspect is that it allows you to make connections with or without encryption. The Encryption and security of the software during message and file transfer is very awesome.

License: Free

Author: Martin Přikryl

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinSCP Portable

File Size:

The features including: Command line interface, Scripting and task automation, Selectable user interfaces, Portable use, Connection tunneling, Integration to Windows, PuTTY and other applications, Workspaces, Master password, Transfer queue background transfers, Transfer resuming, File encryption, Binary and text transfer modes, Timestamp conversions, Directory caching, Separate shell session for executing remote commands, Custom commands, File masks for selecting files, Operation masks for changing filenames, Advanced transfer settings and more.

WinSCP is easy tool to do the file transfer between, the application also support FTP, SFTP, SCP, Webdav & Amazon s3. To use the application user can easy drag file from remote to host or host remote, from the local folder it can directly drag into remote. WinSCP is very good tool for file transfer.It is very useful for file editing. It can also create new folder in the remote and deleting file. Using WinSCP we can create remote folder.

With WinSCP you can manage the files of the websites, you can also download the backups from the website. Overall, WinSCP is a very user friendly and simple software, paticurlaly very good UX design and supports different Operating System. If you considering a fast and easy way for file transfer from windows to windows or windows mac, WinSCP is perfect software. I would definitely recommend WinSCP to you.

Features of WinSCP Portable

Free FTP, SFTP, SCP client software

Command-line interface

Scripting and task automation

Selectable user interfaces

Portable use

Connection tunneling (port forwarding)

Integration to Windows, PuTTY and other applications

Workspaces

Master password

Transfer queue / background transfers

Transfer resuming

File encryption

Binary and text transfer modes

Timestamp conversions

Directory caching

Separate shell session for executing remote commands

Custom commands

File masks for selecting files

Operation masks for changing filenames

Functions for working with file names and paths

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

