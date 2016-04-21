IPVanish VPN for PC is a secure and fast virtual private network service developed and published by Highwinds Network Group, Mudhook Media, Inc, StackPath for Microsoft Windows. There are so many good features here and it has everything you needed for privacy such as Access websites and media without restrictions, Stop ISPs from interfering with your connection, Protect your personal information while on public Wi-Fi, Prevent getting hacked while on a public connection and absolutely keep your personal information safe. IPVanish provides a secure environment for everyday web use browsing, streaming, and more.

IPVanish servers were located in over 60 countries including Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

After installing IPVanish VPN, you establish a VPN connection all of your online data protected including (emails, instant messages, data transfers, online banking) pass through an encrypted tunnel. With this application, you can choose between so many countries and locations gives you total control of the location from which you want to connect. But, it’s a bit slow at times, probably because it uses a very high level of encryption.

IPVanish is the best VPN of today, it also has a fast customer service to answer queries and solve problems. The level of anonymity is very high and the internet connection is quite fast. Overall, IPVanish is a VPN service that is safe and reliable and has many IP addresses available, and everyone must have this application for PC and any gadget.

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

