Junkware Removal Tool latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Junkware Removal Tool is a anti-adware and anti-junkware software created by Malwarebytes. This tool built to detect and remove over 230 junkware variants, including adware and unwanted toolbars. Junkware Removal Tool offers fast scanning with seamless removal. It’s a easy application to clean windows computers, it’s free and works really good. It’s fast locating the issues and easy to delete them. This software is as good as it gets when talking about finding the right antivirus or anti-malware for your computer.

License: Free

Author: Malwarebytes

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Junkware Removal Tool

File Size:

The interface is a very standard staid side, but that is merely an aesthetic complaint, not a program one. The program works nearly seamlessly out of view. The breakdown of this application will gives detailed information on what was found and where on your computer so you can really analyze the problem. like any scan software or anti-adware, it takes a great deal of time and the computer runs slower during the scan. In most cases, it is best to schedule scans when the computer is typically not in use.

Junkware Removal Tool is portable application, there is no need to install it on your computer, it’s simply to load it on a USB. You can also plug the USB into your computer, or save the program on your Hard Disk, or maybe Disk and start cleaning. Junkware Removal Tool self extracts and installs itself in the Temp folder. This application unobtrusive, out of the way, and is easy to remove when the job is done. The scans are accurate and will give you a big picture of what is found with the option to review and remove it.

Junkware Removal Tool allows you to clean your windows computer of junkware, adware and any other malicious softwares with any complication and really fast. The application does help to keep your computer free of adware and junkware and keeps us up and running without interruptions and without impacting. Overall, this is application for anyone, who need annoying junkware and adware cleaning tools.

Features of Junkware Removal Tool

Removes adware that spawn popup ads, such as Conduit

Uninstalls unwanted toolbars and browser helper objects, including the Ask and Babylon toolbars

Removes potentially unwanted programs (PUPs)

Cleans up traces left behind by PUPs

Toolbar removal functionality

Browser extension removal functionality (Google Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer)

PUPs and adware removal functionality

Light footprint

Portable application no installation necessary

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

