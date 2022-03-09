Replace your boring desktop with a better one. Add gadgets and panels to your Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista desktop. But it works also in XP. With 8GadgetPack you will be able to install the following gadgets on your Windows 8 computer: Analog clock, Calendar, CPU Meter, Currency, Feed Headlines, Hardware Monitor, Mail Checker, Notes. It includes the commonly used gadgets brought back by popular demand, as well as several new ones that you’ll love. Use the sidebar to manage your windows, write sticky notes, schedule appointments, organize your to-do lists, and more. Plus, every gadget can be customized – set it up in whatever way works best for you.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 8GadgetPack for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

8GadgetPack Overview

Meet the Windows desktop you know, love and want. 8gadgetPack PC Windows is a free download with all the features you need to run your typical everyday computer. It offers everything from a sidebar and notes capability to a start button and more. 8GadgetPack makes it possible to use gadgets on Windows. It is meant to help you have a better experience with Windows. This is an essential collection of the most popular desktop gadgets that can help you get more out of your operating system. However, only a few of the original gadgets are available here and most of them are very outdated.

So 8GadgetPack contains a large number of new gadgets to make your desktop look more modern and beautiful. If you use gadgets in Windows 7 or Vista, then 8GadgetPack is essential for your PC. The collection features 40+ different gadgets that offer endless functions such as calendar, notes, and windows management. This is the newest version of this tool, with a wide range of bug fixes and improvements.

Overall, 8GadgetPack is a collection of Windows gadgets and it works on any Windows version, regardless if you’re using 32-bit or 64-bit versions of the operating system. The app supports all versions of Windows, from Starter and Home Basic to Ultimate.

Features of 8GadgetPack for PC

All CPU Meter

App Launcher

Breathe – danvdragos

Calendar – Microsoft

Clipboarder – Helmut Buhler

Chameleon Weather – gersma

Clock – Microsoft

Currency – Microsoft

Control System – AddGadgets.com

Countdown – Alexander Burton

CPU Meter – Microsoft

CPU Utilization – Jonathan Abbott

Custom Calendar – Home Cooked Gadgets

Date Time – Chia-Wei Chang

Date & Time – buildagadget.com

Desktop Calculator – Home Cooked Gadgets

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

