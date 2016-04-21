DirectX SDK June 2010 offline installer for PC is a free tool or software development kit developed by Microsoft Inc for developers and programmers Windows. This DirectX SDK release contains updates to tools, utilities, samples, documentation, and runtime debug files for 32 and 64 bit platforms. DirectX SDK gives users the possibility to use native software development kits (SDK) in an operating system, these SDK also allow you to create native applications. DirectX SDK is a lightweight application and also is free up to a certain level of consumed resources and only in a standard environment but not inflexible environment.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DirectX SDK for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DirectX SDK Overview

DirectX software development kit is automatically allocated more resources for the application to handle the additional demand. It is very complex and has lots of tools and environments, there is a slow learning curve, depending on the level of expertise of a programmer. Each tool, library, and many actions of this application is simple to use, but integrate them is not so easy and the products need better documentation, examples, and tutorials. This SDK will change your life, it is simple (after you learn it), fast and cheap, but be careful, when you use the application.

Users wishing to install the DirectX runtime for the purposes of playing a game should instead install the DirectX Web setup. The work environment makes the application depend on the availability of the system at work. It is very efficient, fast, and cheap. DirectX SDK is a cool toolbox that allows users to design amazing architecture that was almost impossible before. It allows the developers to use their machines to run and test the app in development.

The console is great and the native Microsoft tool and development server are very easy to use. Microsoft provides good documentation for the platform. Overall, this is a good choice for any developers and programmers.

Features of DirectX SDK for PC

Easy to use tool

Simple installation

Manages 3D graphics on all platforms

Contains many API

Keeps your system updated

Helps your system to work efficiently

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

