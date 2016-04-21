Screencast-O-Matic for PC is a simple and powerful screen recording solution developed by Screencast-O-Matic for Microsoft Windows. The platform lets you record your screen up to 15 min free version, and you don´t need to register to use it. Then it offers to save it to download it directly to the net. The free version of this application offers excellent feature. The reasonably priced upgraded plans offer editing, additional audio tracks, longer recording times and additional export options. The really nice thing is that the software is very easy to use.

License: Free

Author: Screencast-O-Matic

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Screencast-O-Matic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Screencast-O-Matic Overview

For a very inexpensive plan, you can create videos for training purposes and edit them without much training. You can also edit as you go, and add clips in an existing video, do voiceover, etc. It is easy to use and does not ask you for money in the last minute after you already have your record done, like many other platforms do. The program is compatible with so many different tools. The editing features are easy to use and the cost is affordable.

Screencast O Matic makes it really easy to share information with your friends, students along with a presentation. You will love that you can use different platforms along with this. Then appearance on the user end could be more user friendly, but the overall result still works great. The application also so much easier to allow your friends, students to look back at the information.

With Screencast O Matic now from your work, home or anywhere that has equipment such as PC and internet connection today is as easy as we can imagine. After mastering the basics, users can now quickly create videos when you need to explain something to customers or colleagues. The biggest benefit has been having an effective tool to create professional quality recordings to share with your friends, student or maybe customers.

Features of Screencast-O-Matic for PC

A powerful, free screen recorder

Upgrade to get advanced screen recording

Mix and match screen recordings, imported videos, and audio

Create and add animations to your screen recordings

Screenshot Tool

Screen Recorder

Script Tool

Picture-in-picturSystem Audio

Drawing Tools

Pan and Zoom

Automated captions

Expanded Music Library

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

