Windows 10 ISO offline installer is the brand new operating system by Microsoft Inc, it is very smooth and seamless everything is well structured. Windows 10 has the most user friendly interface along with few inbuilt software. It’s very simple user interface which makes everything self understood. The best benefit of Windows 10 is Defender, is so powerful that one may not need to install any anti-virus. The operating system also support both keyboard mouse based input and touch based input. But, Windows 10 operating system consumes more resources as compared to its predecessors, Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows XP. This operating system has everything one needs for an ultimate experience.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 10 ISO for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Window 10 is popular with in this era, everybody knows about windows feature and usability. The operating system is great advancement and with feature, There are many feature is easy to use. The features such as: easy to maintain updates with latest feature, easy and user Friendly environment, enhancement and many other feature, easy to publish the applications, easy to searching mechanism, easy to find app, easy configuration / options and more.

There area a lot of feature available to use easy as compare to Mac OS. Windows 10 also provide great environment to develop the web service and window service. The best part of Windows 10 is its new virtualisation layer, which allows to run docker and Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 as well. But the downside, Windows 10 is so demanding for updates so it could reboot computer without knowing.

If you are new user or developer you should prefer Windows 10 its great environment to build. The application also a lot of help and software available on internet. Highly recommended for students and working professionals in non technical field. Overall, Windows 10 is the best version of Windows for development and personal uses.

Features of Windows 10 ISO for PC

Bootable ISO

UEFI Ready

Diagnostics and Recovery Toolset 10

BitLocker data encryption and protection help keep your information safe

Hyper-V functionality lets you create virtual machines, while Remote Desktop allows

You can now configure pen peripherals to take a snip when pressing a button.

A new Screen snip action has been added to quick actions in the Action Center.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

Video Graphics: Intel or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 10 ISO.