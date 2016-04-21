Windows 8.1 offline installer provide the start button which shows the various application installed on your PC and laptop is one of the quick ways, it works fine for old systems with less RAM. It’s a very good operating system because it is user friendly and it is also a fast operating system. This version of Windows is a jump from windows 7 may seem to be a jump into the unknown. Very modern interface, highly interactive and responsive, it is a good operating system. With nice UI/UX design, good screen resolution, network connectivity features, timely Microsoft updates.

Windows 8.1 Overview

Microsoft Windows 8.1 offer the best graphical interface, it’s easy for every user and doesn’t require training to make them comfortable. It had a completely different design than Windows 8 and Windows 7 and it provided many new functionalities and services. It’s working very smoothly with all the features that a user needs, one can also use it for professional as well as personal uses. The start menu is nicely designed where you find all software and easily search them, its inbuilt driver compatibility is nice too.

With Windows 8.1 you can solve your day-to-day task using your PC which runs on Windows 8.1, you can use it to glance through the app that I require at that moment. You can work on this OS without any hesitation, so no need to worry about this. It used as an operating system for your desktop computer to handle your project, your business, and your studies. Windows 8.1 is great, the only things that need improving are the access shortcuts for the start menus, they need to be made more accessible to ease navigation.

Microsoft comes with reliability and with the same reliability so you can trust Microsoft and go for it. The performance of Windows 8.1 has been the best thing that fascinated me. Multitasking and efficient for gaming PC it also provides smooth functioning of huge games. Overall, If you’re a standard consumer who just uses their computer for web browsing, email, and a few random casual entertainment games, this is for you.

Features of Windows 8.1 Offline

Great Apps built in such as Mail, Calendar, Messaging, Photos, and SkyDrive with many more available at Windows Store

Includes Internet Explorer 11 for fast, intuitive, touch-friendly browsing

Keeps you up-to-date and more secure with Windows Defender, Windows Firewall, and Windows Update

Comes with Windows Media Player

Enables you to connect to your PC when you’re on the go with Remote Desktop Connection

Provides enhanced data protection using BitLocker technology to help keep your information secure

System Requirements

Processor: 1 GHz processor or faster with support for PAE, NX, and SSE2

RAM: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 20 GB available hard disk space

Monitor: 1366 x 768 screen resolution

DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver

To use touch, you need a PC that supports multitouch

Internet access (fees may apply)

