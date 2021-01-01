SlimDrivers offline installer for PC is a driver management tool developed and published by Slimware Utilities Holding. A good utility application for anyone not wanting to manually update drivers one by one. The application can keep your driver up to date by yourself and automatically new. It will automatically identify the necessary updates for your machine. SlimDrivers has an easy-to-use interface and simple for beginner users. It has a simple interface that favors everyone regardless of your computer knowledge. It also provides users with a free version.

License: Free

Author: Slimware Utilities Holding

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SlimDrivers for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SlimDrivers Overview

It’s simple, easy to use, and works just great. With SlimDrivers, as soon as you connect a new device, the software recognizes this and either suggests suitable drivers or automatically installs them. This is a must-have for your computer essentials, with this software you can update your computer more in-depth. It’s compatible with Windows operating systems such as Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and Windows Vista. This application is pretty helpful software it will help updating software and all information do you want from your PC or Laptop.

SlimDrivers can identify the necessary downloads to update your system listing them for easy installation. It will check the current hardware and devices for missing, unused, or out-of-date drivers, and updates them. SlimDrivers scan and update drivers automatically it also gives backup and restores function. It automatically detects outdated drivers and gives an update option when you run it. Which takes driver function automatically and restores where needed.

For anyone looking for a computer driver updater I highly recommend Slim Driver it is efficient and easy to use. Overall, SlimDrivers also very easy to use and navigate and hence will easily keep your drivers up to date.

Features of SlimDrivers for PC

It has an easy to use interface

It provides users with a free version

On top of installing the driver it also helps you back it up for future

it updates the drivers automatically once they are outdated

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

