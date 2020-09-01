MAMP Pro latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MAMP Pro edition is a local server environment developed and published by MAMP GmbH for cross platform operating system. With MAMP you can do it on your PC Windows and Mac computer in a rapid and easy way. It’s a really complete tool for anyone. The installation process is easy and managing the application is a breeze. Running localhost application with MAMP Pro before pushing code to development allows you to code qt your pace. It’s really dig deep into code to understand whats happening under the hood of the application.

License: Trial

Author: MAMP GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MAMP Pro

File Size:

Mamp allows you to quickly spin up a PHP dev environment, allowing you to create new dynamic web pages without the need for paying for a remote server. It has many features such as: Web Server, Database Server, PHP Cache, MAMP Cloud, Multi PHP, Unlimited number of hosts, Mobile Testing, Built-in text editor, LAN Access, Dynamic DNS, Install Extras like, Joomla, Drupal, WordPress, etc and more. This greatly speed up the process of development, and being able to administer your databases with PHPMyAdmin.

MAMP provides users with all the tools they need to run WordPress on their desktop PC. You can even easily test your projects on mobile devices. Can install extras like, Joomla, Drupal, WordPress, etc with a few clicks. You can also create a virtual host, all you need to do is select the desired extra and everything will be installed automatically. You can also configure PHP and MySql in a very easy way.

It’s a really complete tool: it has everything you need to develop using HTML, PHP and MySQL. You can install WordPress, PrestaShop and other similar platforms with ease. If your looking to setup a PHP Development environment, then look no further than MAMP Pro.

Features of MAMP Pro

Free and open source web server locally

Web server

Database Server

Support programming Languages

Programming languages available on the command line

PHP Cache

Extended web server configuration

Configurable web server modules

One-Click Installation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

