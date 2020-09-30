Videoder​ latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for video and audio downloader software for various sharing sites for free? try Videoder. Videoder​ is a free YouTube video downloader for PC developed and published by Videoder Team. It does let you download anything. The application works excellent, Videoder makes it super easy to download videos from various sites, as it detects the video or media files. With Videoder you can download any video and audio playlists with a single tap, just single tap no hassle. It also helps you to browse the web without interruptions, with adblock feature. The video download speed is good and button has made downloading some videos a breeze or bypassing sites.

License: Free

Author: Videoder Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Videoder​

File Size:

Videoder offers many features such as: browse videos built-in, play videos offline with the built-in player, All download formats supported, auto detect videos and easily download, full featured download manager to pause, resume and remove, download several files at the same time, save downloaded files, download videos in the background, resume failed downloads, fast download speed, HD video download supported and more. All download formats supported, mp3, m4a, mp4, m4v, mov, avi, wmv, doc, xls, pdf, txt, etc.

With Videoder, you can select all videos or you can drag and select as many as you want and download them at once. You can also customize Videoder theme and color according to your choice. You can ease download youtube videos, download music from youtube, download facebook videos, download instagram photos and videos, download souncloud to mp3 and more sites.

Amazingly convenient and simple application to use, took quite a while to find an appropriate application for the purpose of watching shows and movies offline. Videoder video downloader software can also download videos from over 50+ websites. It’s lets you download videos from sites like youtube, instagram, facebook, hotstar, voot, vk and new ones are being added every week as per our users request.

Features of Videoder​

Download videos from over 50+ sites

Batch Downloading

Quick download tool

Night mode

Download 4K videos

Upto 10X Faster Downloading

Cover art and audio tag editor

Smart link detection tool

Unlimited themes

Download Youtube playlists in a go

Inbuilt browser with Ad blocker

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

