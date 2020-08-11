QCad latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. QCAD is a free and open source 2D CAD for Windows created by RibbonSoft, GmbH. With QCAD you can create technical drawings such as plans for buildings, draw interiors, create mechanical parts or schematics and also draw diagrams. It is a great drawing application for your carpentry by all disciplines in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction industry. QCAD comes with many features are made easy to access given their customizable palette and typable commands.

License: Free

Author: RibbonSoft, GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: QCad

File Size:

QCAD considered by many the best program for projects of architecural was also my choice since always. It started as a very elementary program but at the moment it is the most elaborate and most used because is a free and open source program. QCAD also provides with an easy project handling environment so you can develop more content in less time. It is easy to use and it is possible to customize the software.

The drawing in this program has revolutionized my way of working or any work that is related to the technical, now we can do digitally. QCAD which enable digital drawing of construction plans or 2D image recreation. This software has many tools that make the designing and construction task very easy. You can use this application in your home or office for interior designing. It also has tools to draw straight line, circles, arcs etc.

This is the best program that allows me to draw in an agile, fast and simple way with a perfect finish. Overall, QCAD is one of the most used programs, chosen by architects, engineers and designers. I recommend QCAD because it is the best software recognized internationally for its extensive editing capabilities.

Features of QCad

Free and open source 2D CAD application

Blocks (grouping)

35 CAD fonts included

Support for TrueType fonts

Various Metrical and Imperial units

DXF and DWG input and output

Printing to scale

Printing on multiple pages

Over 40 construction tools, Over 20 modification tools

Construction and modification of points, lines, arcs, circles, ellipses, splines, polylines, texts, dimensions, hatches, fills, raster images

Various powerful entity selection tools

Layers

Object snaps

Measuring tools

Part library with over 4800 CAD parts

Very complete and extremely powerful ECMAScript (JavaScript) scripting interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

These packages contain QCAD, bundled with a free trial of QCAD Professional. The trial runs 15min at a time and can then be restarted. You can order QCAD Professional from our Online Shop and download the full version immediately. Alternatively, you can choose to remove the trial and use the reduced free QCAD Community Edition instead.