You remember how to speak English, but are you fluent in any other languages? You’ll want to be when it’s time to travel the world and make friends. Duolingo offers a free, effective way to learn a new language. Try it out today and be confident about your next trip abroad. Whether you want to learn a new language or brush up on an old one, Duolingo is the best way to do it. Duolingo is already the world’s most popular education app, and now it’s available for PC Windows with any language you want. Join 100 million other people in learning languages faster than ever before.

License: Free

Author: duolingo

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Duolingo for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Duolingo Overview

Designed by language experts and loved by hundreds of millions of learners worldwide. Become fluent in a language and reach your professional or personal goals. Start free, then pay for Pro subscriptions to access personalized learning plans and advanced learning techniques. With over 20 languages to choose from and 60 hours of content, Duolingo is the best way to learn. For most languages, it’s also available as a paid subscription with exclusive features like lessons created by native speakers. There’s no easier way to start speaking another language.

Duolingo is the world’s most downloaded education app. It’s free, fun, and effective. With Duolingo, you can learn a new language from your phone, tablet, or computer with interactive language lessons. Start speaking a new language today. Whether you want to practice vocabulary, sentence structure, or pronunciation – Duolingo is the best place to start.

Overall, Duolingo is the most fun and effective way to learn a foreign language. It’s completely free, fun, and adapted to your skill level. Lessons are just a few minutes each day, but with Duolingo, you can practice daily or weekly. Learn the tools you need to speak conversationally, read more confidently, and understand grammar better.

Features of Duolingo for PC

Duolingo is fun and effective

Game-like lessons and fun characters

It helps you build solid speaking, reading, listening, and writing skills

Designed by language experts

Duolingo has a science-based teaching methodology

Work toward your language learning goals with playful

Leaderboards as you learn

Every language course is free. Learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, Dutch, Irish, Danish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Esperanto, Polish, Greek, Hungarian, Norwegian, Hebrew, Welsh, Arabic, Latin, Hawaiian, Scottish Gaelic, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, English, and even High Valyrian

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

