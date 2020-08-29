Waterfox latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Waterfox is based on Mozilla Firefox an fast, free, powerful open source browser by Alex Kontos. This program improved with a superfast browsing experience and maintain support for legacy extensions dropped by Firefox. Coupled with a superb new search engine “Ecosia search engine”, to provide the search results that users really want. Waterfox is designed for both speed and security, so you can enjoy lightning fast browsing without worry and other annoyances.

License: Free

Author: Alex Kontos

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Waterfox

File Size: 75 Mb

Waterfox provides further enhancements will be regularly released, including search filtering, specialist search widgets, a Shopping Search, Map Search, App Search, Music Search, Games Search and Travel Search. This browser also protects users with leading privacy and security features such as Https everywhere. This applicaton have a mission to save the web by increasing browsing speed and safety for users.

This browser runs faster and smoother than the one pre installed. It doesn’t crash out, and I love the way it handles YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Tumblr and any social network. This application enables you to navigate easily to the more popular websites like Google, You Tube, Amazon etc. Just click the website you would like to visit and there you go.

It’s a perfect no complications or complaints at all very easy and fast to use and it has everything. You don’t even have to worry about your search history being saved because you can search incognito witch is amazing. If you are a parent and share you internet with your small children this is the best browser for everyone.

Features of Waterfox

Compiled with Clang+LLVM on Linux

Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) disabled by default

Allowing all 64-Bit NPAPI plugins

Allowing unsigned extensions and full add-ons

Removal of sponsored tiles on new tab page

Duplicate Tab option

Locale selector in about:preferences > General (further improved by PandaCodex)

Cookie Prompt see image

Using Ecosia as the default search engine

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

