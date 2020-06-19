Mozilla Firefox latest version Offline installer setup exe file download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Mozilla Firefox is a first class browser by Mozilla. It works fast, is reliable, has many useful features and has never let me down. It was a great browser, where the stock (Internet Explorer) browser was always crashing or hanging. You can saving bookmarks and being able to navigate around is also a part of the basic functionality of a browser and Firefox does it. It’s easy to use and it takes tab browsing to new heights. When closing browser, it remembers your pages and they are always there upon opening.

Mozilla Firefox browser is very easy to use and functional. It has a very fine tuning, you can really customize it by itself. Firefox makes some of the most popular browsers, and they are available on almost every platform. You can access on PC Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Android. The settings have been simplified giving the user less control. Opera browser is suitable to all users with low specs PC.

It seems to be quite stable even when looking at websites as a PC. It is also rather easy to specify what directory I want something downloaded. It it really depends on what you are using it on. On video streaming website like Youtube and Netflix it was a great browser. Where the stock Internet Explorer browser was always crashing or hanging. It’s very simple to learn how to use for a PC.

Firefox is currently my favoritest browser. This is a good implementation on all PC desktop, Laptop and Notebook. I search for a lot of things and it is handy to do so on PC. Overall, it is just a well working browser, it’s free so try it out. It’s very easy to use and just wonderful, with new features, and look make it that much better than it all ready was.

Features of Mozilla Firefox

Private Browsing

Tracking Protection

Faster Page Loading

Sync all your devices with a Firefox Account

Customize Firefox with thousands of extensions like LastPass, uBlock Origin, Evernote and more

Make over Firefox to suit your mood! Choose a new look from our theme categories or create your own

Set up Firefox your way. Drag and drop features in and out of your toolbar for easy

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

