Ever wanted to take a stroll down memory lane with your old messages, but don’t want to take the time to download them one-by-one onto your computer? With Droid Transfer, you can automatically backup all your SMS and MMS messages every time you connect your phone. It’s like a walk down memory lane – but even easier. Ever wished you could access your text messages from your computer? Now, with Droid Transfer, you can! The best part is that it’s free and there’s no need to root your device.

License: Trial

Author: Wide Angle Software Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Droid Transfer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Tired of missing SMS/MMS messages because your phone screen is cracked? Missing important text messages? no worries. Droid Transfer is a Windows application that works alongside a free Transfer Companion app for Android, allowing you to transfer SMS and MMS Messages from your Android Phone to your PC via a USB cable or over your local WiFi network. You can even transfer pictures, call logs, contacts, videos, music, tasks, notes, and more! It’s not limited to phone screens either – you can view all of this content on the large screen of your PC. Transfer SMS and MMS to your PC with Droid Transfer.

Don’t settle for a slow transfer over Bluetooth or your tethered phone’s data connection because you want to keep your messages private. Easy, fast, and secure. No worries, now you can always read all your important messages on your desktop with Droid Transfer. This means you can now read all your SMS or MMS texts on your PC, or send messages from the comfort of your desktop. Never worry about missing messages ever again with Droid Transfer.

Transferring all your SMS and MMS Messages from your Android Phone to your PC has never been easier. Download Droid Transfer’s free transfer companion app for Android, connect the two devices via USB cable or over WiFi, and start transferring all your text messages in just a few seconds. No more hassle of logging into an alternative service or managing folders on the device.

Features of Droid Transfer for PC

Backup Android Messages to PC

Export SMS and MMS to PDF

Print SMS with Dates and Times

Transfer Contacts and Calendars

Sync iTunes with Android

Wireless Transfer to PC

Save and Print Messages on your Android Phone

Copy, Add, Delete, and Export photos & videos

Sync with iTunes, or transfer between PC and Android

Copy, Add, Backup and Restore your contacts

Wirelessly share files between your Android Phone and your PC

View and Copy our calendars to Windows PC

Copy call history as HTML, PDF, and CSV, or print it out

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

