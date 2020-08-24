EDIUS latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. EDIUS is an professional video editing software developed and published by Grass Valley Team. The program that works with most modern video formats such as: MP4, 3GP, AAC, AC3, AMR, ASF, AVI, AVISynth, DVD, FLAC, FLV,H.261, H.263, H.264, H.265, M4A, M1V, M2V, M4V, MKV, MMF, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, TS, TRP, MP4V, MOV,QT, OGG, PSP, RM, WMA, WMV and also fast handling of large quantities of still pictures (JPG, TGA, DPX and more). It’s supports HD videos, Full HD, 2K videos, 4K videos in real-time, including color correction and additional filters.

License: Trial

Author: Grass Valley Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EDIUS

File Size:

EDIUS video editor is a professional video editor has many strengths like the ability to export in many video, audio and image file formats like animated GIF. This program allows you to edit files videos that free software doesn’t support. You will was blown away how well this program worked, without any knowledge of editing you can managed to create your first simple videos like YouTube video, wedding videos or something family videos.

It’s a good program for quite basic editing tools, you can create good videos but it is limiting to more experienced editors. This software is for you but you need to learn how to use it for like first 10 minutes then you need to learn other things etc. EDIUS video editor it is good for a beggining of your editing career. Once you got the hang of it, it worked great and was simple and easy dispite how complex it looked on the outset.

I recommend this product for people who are new to video editing and I myself am really enjoying this editor such as: include filmmakers, video journalists, YouTubers, universities, broadcasters, film studios, production companies and professional video maker. This program is really good for the price I got it for. Overall, EDIUS video editor is the best video editing software for everyone.

Features of EDIUS

Fastest and most responsive editing of AVCHD-material available on the market

Multicam-editing allowing up to 16 sources simultaneously supporting the editing-card’s real-time video output

Improved MPEG encoder/decoder

Improved H.264/AVC encoder/decoder for even faster encodings of 4K XAVC-material

Optimized playback of 4K H.264-material

Supports Intel Quick Sync acceleration for an extreme fast H.264

Fast handling of large quantities of still pictures (JPG, TGA, DPX and more)

Excellent workflow to edit stereoscopic 3D video-footage

Built-in image stabilization enhancing shaky footage

Direct timeline-export to DVD and Blu-ray

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of EDIUS.