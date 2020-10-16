TeamViewer Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. TeamViewer Portable is remote desktop software developed by TeamViewer GmbH for Microsoft Windows. The application generally comprises all the features of the full version of TeamViewer without the need to install anything. TeamViewer meets almost all the needs of the user, it is very competent at the time of file transfers. In reality it’s very stable and that would be the biggest point to fast remote desktop. It’s brings some advantages for maintenance, has a great chat between user, for a job and technician.

Teamviewer can be a leading application in terms of security and speed of connection. This is a great a tool with a lot of potential, it is a remote assistant with which can offer technical support to your colleagues or your client in other states remotely. The data communication speed of the actual connection is high, the quality of the video is good. The file transfer feature works great, easy to manage and update.

TeamViewer portable runs directly from a USB stick or a CD. The application is the perfect solution when you are on the road and using different computers. TeamViewer is easy to use and very sure, because you need to check the access in two steps, this way makes it safe and reliable. Screen sharing works perfectly, you can show your screen helping to guide the use of specific programs for users.

With Teamviewer, user can support remote computer and mobile phone users. It works for almost all platforms, for example, Windows, Linux, Mac, Android. Actually it is more stable, perhaps even safer than some other programs in the market. I would recommend for anyone who really has money to spend on a remote access tool.

Features of TeamViewer Portable

Free remote desktop software for home and personal use

Control a remote computer anywhere and anytime

Connect across multiple platforms, from PC to PC and mobile to PC

Hardware and Software Integration

Mobile Device Access

Session Recording and Compression

Text Chat

Remote Data Backup

Remote Device Monitoring

End to End Security

Malware Protection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

