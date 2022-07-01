File Centipede is your all-in-one downloader and uploader. With a web interface, you can manage your files from your computer or mobile phone. It’s fast, secure, and easy to use. File Centipede also lets you move files around without worrying about copying the wrong file or moving files to the wrong location. File Centipede is an Internet file download/upload manager, WebDAV client, FTP client, and an SSH client. It makes everything easy and efficient. It’s fast, customizable, user-friendly, multi protocols supported, and free with no ads. It also contains many useful auxiliary tools such as HTTP requester, file merge, encoders, and much more.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: File Centipede for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

File Centipede Overview

File Centipede is a free, versatile web and FTP client. Download files via HTTP or HTTPS, FTP or SFTP. Includes the best YouTube Downloader you can find! Can open multiple connections at once, and resume them if broken during downloads. Automatically detect AES-encrypted videos from the Internet, even if they’re embedded in frames on an unsecured webpage. File Centipede also has built-in auxiliary tools such as HTTP requester, file merge, and encoders. With the browser integration, you can download audio and videos from websites easily and safely even encrypted videos.

This is the best internet download, manager. It’s a simple, fast, and customizable file transfer tool that makes internet downloading easy. With advanced features like resume interrupted downloads, scheduling, bandwidth throttling, HTTP/HTTPS/FTP proxy support, and more, you can be sure that File Centipede is the best FTP client for Windows.

Overall, File Centipede is an all-in-one tool for downloading, uploading, and managing files over the internet. With it, you can download files from your PC to the Internet and vice versa, create web directories from your computer or mobile device, upload and share big files with friends, tweak your upload speed rates or reserve them whenever needed, and much more.

Features of File Centipede for PC

HTTP, HTTPS protocol (basic features like gzip, resumable, and multi-connections will not be listed.)

FTP, FTPS protocol

Magnet, HASH address

BitTorrent

Other custom protocols like thunder, FlashGet, qqdl

JSON formatted address

m3u8 stream task

Stream task AES-128 decryption (SAMPLE-AES decryption is not supported yet)

HTTP cookie, header, user-agent with user customize

Torrent seeding limit

Dynamically edit transfer-task config

Anti leeches

Refresh expired address

Catalogs

Limit download, and upload speed

Create a custom address (file, file)

Proxy management

Filter customize

Tracker management

Task details

Export torrent from the task

Multi-languages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual-Core Processor 3 GHz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

File Centipede is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.