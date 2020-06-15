War Thunder latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. War Thunder is a MMO combat multiplayer video game developed and published by Gaijin Entertainment. War Thunder more quality than most other free to play games out of there. The sound design is incredible, the modeling super detailed and accurate, the graphics very impressive on high settings and the gameplay. The graphics are fantastic and the servers are some of the best despite what others might say. There is no other game out there like this and the developers know this, they consistently put a decent number of new vehicles in the game.

License: Free

Author: Gaijin Entertainment

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: War Thunder

File Size:

The gameplay is another thing this is good aspect after graphics. The damage models are very realistic and each plane has it’s own niche. Lots of modifications and a serious dedicated fanbase you can choose. And that’s just the aerial combat, try naval combat or ground combat. This game truly shows the many tanks, planes helicopters and ships of the past 70 years and more.

In this game, aircraft, attack helicopters, ground forces and naval ships collaborate in realistic competitive battles. You can choose from over 1,500 vehicles as heli, ship, tanks and aircraft. You cannot buy your way to the top, and even if you could, pilot skill is extremely important. You must learn for basic or play many hours to learn your fighting skills.

War Thunder is a very fun game to play but some stuff is a bit annoying. Honestly this game needs some serious dedication. The game can be quite fun, especially if you are playing with friends. If you are looking for realistic military vehicle game, this game for you. It is a really good experience that all should play as it brings the past right back into the present.

Features of War Thunder

Over 1,700 highly detailed aircraft, helicopters, tanks, warships

100 maps representing the main historical battle theaters.

Rich PvE content including dynamic historical campaigns and solo missions

Regular content updates including new vehicles, maps, missions and nations

Astonishing graphics, authentic sound effects and beautiful music creating an atmosphere to fully immerse yourself in

Create custom content for War Thunder and share it on War Thunder

Live, with the prospect of earning real money through the Revenue Share Partner System

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2.2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 / AMD Radeon 46XX / NVIDIA

GeForce GT 520 (DirectX 10.1 level video card and drivers, The minimum supported resolution for the game is 720p)

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

