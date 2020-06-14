World of Tanks latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. World of Tanks is a free to play Tanks simulator and massively multiplayer online game developed by Wargaming. It’s an awesome combat MMO strategy game, you have to coordinate with your teammates so you can achieve victory in battle. World of Tanks is very cool battles with a diverse range of tanks, with many tanks you can choose. Very fun to play with friends, but the grind is hard as heck. But, complex mechanics makes this game quite difficult to play, but if you learn this game is fun to play too.

License: Free

Author: Wargaming

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: World of Tanks

File Size:

World of Tanks is quick and simple battles and if you want to have fun you would have to commit to the game on for a long time. World of Tanks has great graphics of the various maps , from the desert to exotic to mountainous. Players liked how there are tanks from multiple different wars as well as fantasy tanks which adds to the cool aspect. It can be frustrating and can take a lot of time and grinding but at the same time a fun game very arcady.

This game is kinda time killing to learn for beginner or newbie, light and actually good for newcomers to experience before going to the main games. You can learn how tanks have developed throughout history up to present day, along with some tanks were artistic license. You will need to work with your teamates to achieve the goals, depends on each map’s gamemodes. You might enjoy it more as the gameplay itself is faster and easier to action: kill or be killed.

Overall it’s really cool and also not very demanding on your PC, you can run in old PC such as dual core Intel or AMD with 3 Ghz Core. I would recommend playing this game because it has a pretty cool aspect to it of managing different types of tanks sort of teaching the gamer a few things about world war 2.

Features of World of Tanks

Over 300 iconic vehicles from nations across the world

26 unique battle arenas

Strategic 7-vs-7 online multiplayer

Free-to-win: equal access to in-game elements for everyone

Deep progression system: 10 tiers of tanks to unlock and explore

Innovative crew upgrades to enhance your tank and refine your gaming style

Constant updates and graphical enhancements; optimization for various devices

Easy to learn, intuitive touch-screen controls

In-game and Clan chat functionality

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 compliant video card with 256 MB RAM

Storage: 3 GB available space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. World of Tanks is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.