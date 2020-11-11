Old Super Mario Bros for PC Windows is a free action adventure game developed by Fan Made original by Nintendo for Windows platform. As old game, Super Mario Bros has everything it needs to be a top title on the Super Nintendo. This game really shines in every category, but the gameplay is where it particularly shines. The game is like any other Mario game easy from the start but progress’s to get harder. The goal on every single world is to collect stars, you will be given a clue as to how to get them. Super Mario Bros should keep you busy for some time to come. Just what makes this game so great.

License: Free

Author: FanMade

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Old Super Mario Bros for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Super Mario Bros is an action platformer game for the Super Nintendo in its early years. All of those Super Mario Bros games had a wealth of secrets and solid gold 2D gameplay that got many gamers hooked. When you start playing Super Mario Bros, you instantly realize that the gameplay is an incredibly enhanced version of the Nintendo classics. Mario games never really have deep stories, but more about the gameplay.

Mario and Luigi have a few new moves and power ups to help them out in their fourth outing. The controls are perfect and Mario or Luigi do as you control them them. Super Mario world has a ton of secrets for you to find. Many of the levels have alternate exits. The game has nearly 70 levels. You will spend a lot of time playing if you wish to finish the game with perfection. Finding the secrets is one of the biggest joys of this game.

Super Mario Bros classic version is one of the most enjoyable games I have ever played. Overall, this is one of the best games on that console, and it is one of the best Mario games ever created on Nintendo platform.

Features of Old Super Mario Bros for PC

Interesting game

Full of fun an entertainment

Large number of people love this game

Simple and easy game play

Get different kinds of bonuses

Large number of levels

Colorful graphics

Beautiful sound effects

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Old Super Mario Bros is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.