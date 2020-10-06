Kingo Root latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Kingo Root is a free and simple Android rooting application developed by Kingosoft Technology Ltd. Also know as One Tap Root, the application will helps Android users to root their devices for ease and simple. By Android rooting allows users the complete freedom within the system making you the real admin of your Android device. Kingo Root facilitates various purposes such as: changing the default look of the theme, adding new software, install any application for protecting your device, changing the battery life, using a VPN service, injecting MOD for games and others.

License: Free

Author: Kingosoft Technology Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kingo Root

File Size:

Kingo Root support many Android version such as: Android 1.5 Cupcake, Android 1.6 Donut, Android 2.0 -2.1 Eclair, Android 2.2-2.2.3 Froyo, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Android 3.0-3.2 Honeycomb, Android 4.0-4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich, Android 4.1-4.3 Jelly Bean,Android 4.4.2 KitKat, Android 5.0, 5.1 Lollipop, Android 6.0 – 6.1 Marshmallow, Android 7.0 – 7 Nougat, Android 8.0 Oreo and the next. It’s also support many brand of smarphone like, Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, LG, Asus, Lenovo, Opo, Vivo, ZTE and many more.

Kingo Root is an amazingly supporting root application that can be counted on by any Android users. With this application you can easily root and tweak system of Android device, with one click design. You can also battery of your devices, customize the appeareance, unlock core of your processor, you can do almost anything. Kingo Root is the most recommended rooting tool for one click root by many root experts.

This is the best management tool and the best rooting application to have soon after you installed rooted the device with Kingo Root. After rooting your device, you are given many additional options and flexibility with your Android. But make sure you are aware that rooting voids the warranty and should run at your risk.

Features of Kingo Root

Free, fast and simple rooting application for Android devices

Faster performance

Preserve battery life

Access root-only apps

Remove carrier bloatware

Customizable appearance

Attain admin level permission

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

