Auto-Tune for Windows is an audio processor that corrects pitch in vocal and instrumental performances and works within a software application as a plug-in. It is a system developed for use in sound recording and post-production during professional recording sessions, but also available to use for home recording. The available software versions support the 32-bit versions of both Windows XP and Vista, as well as the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 10. For over a decade, Auto-Tune has revolutionized modern music it is now at your fingertips. Not just for vocals, Auto-Tune Evo is for synthetizing any musical instrument.

Auto-Tune Pro Overview

Auto-Tune is an audio plug-in featuring the celebrated Auto-Tune pitch correction algorithm ideal for everyday pitch correction tasks in a recording or live performance environment. Auto-Tune for Windows is a digital audio processor that uses advanced pitch re-tuning algorithms to remove out-of-tune sung notes from recorded vocals or instrumental performances and to correct tuning inaccuracies of non-pitched instruments such as drums and stringed instruments. Included with every version of Auto-Tune for Windows is Mac- and PC-compatible Antares Direct Note Access (DNA), which enables real-time pitch correction and manipulation in a wide variety of software and hardware environments.

It offers both real-time processing capabilities and batch processing capabilities, allowing its users to instantly manipulate music files in .wav, .mp3, or .aif file formats, or to automate the process by using Auto-Tune as a VST plugin within a Digital Audio Workstation. With this combination of technology, Auto-Tune software is the most comprehensive tool in the voice and musical instrument processing industry.

Auto-Tune software features an enhanced equalizer designed especially for instruments as well as a redesigned GUI (Graphical User Interface). Overall, Auto-Tune brings the studio-quality sound of Antares’s hardware-based system to your favorite recording software. Auto-Tune software for Windows includes everything from plug-ins bundled with Antares hardware, including Autotuner, Micro-Tuner, and Spectrum to the latest plug-in, Harmony Engine.

Features of Auto-Tune Pro for PC

Basic and Advanced real-time pitch correction

MIDI control of pitch and other parameters

Graph mode editor for detailed pitch correction

Classic mode for the “Auto-Tune 5 sound”

Auto-Key plug-in included

Does not require hardware key

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

