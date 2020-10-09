Ultrasurf Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Ultrasurf is a fast, lightweight and free VPN Proxy, no trials, no registrations, no logins, no bandwidth limitations. The application developed and published by UltraReach Internet Coorporation for Windows and Android. Ultrasurf Portable will help you bypass the internet censorship securely and protect their privacy and security by encryption IP address. Ultrasurf is very interesting because with a simple click you can explore very surprising nations. It’s offer robust approaches for interacting with a certain area. This application is one of the best that you can use, it gives us access to certain sites.

License: Free

Author: UltraReach Internet Coorporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Ultrasurf Portable

File Size:

The best features such as: Circumvent internet censorship, Encrypt online communications, Hide your IP from websites visited, Fast page loads and easy to use. Ultrasurf claim that they do not log other than the usual basic information that they disclose. Ultrasurf has feature to find the fastest connection so you can access those sites that you need to use for work while still maintaining. If you have set your sights in using free VPN for Windows and have evaluated that the servers are present in the countries that you need, you must try it.

The application will help you circumvent internet censorship to access content you cannot normally access Encrypted. With Ultrasurf you can access any website without cencorship like social media site, streaming site, game site, and etc. Ultrasurf will encrypts the communication from your computer to Ultrasurf servers and unblock any website easely. It works with Wifi, 4G, 3G.and all mobile data carriers and also support proxies (HTTP and Socks).

Simple yet very usefull, everyone should try it. This VPN is what it says it does, It’s nice and very easy to use and they have a version for Windows and Android. I would recommend it to everyone looking for a decent unblocked VPN. The overall, it’s good, simple, no ads, quickly connected and good thing it is free.

Features of Ultrasurf Portable

Absolutely free “privacy, security and freedom”

Network presence in many countries with over 40,000+ shared IP addresses

Access to more than 800 VPN servers worldwide

Military grade encryption

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb

Hard Disk: 100 MB Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Ultrasurf Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.