It’s amazing what you can accomplish when your kit is compatible with every PC game, regardless if it was specially designed for Xbox, PS3, or a HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) setup. With the ViGEm Driver, you have the freedom and flexibility to expand your virtual game controller setup in any way you want. So you want to play PC games with your X360 controller, eh? Welcome to the ViGEm project. The Virtual Gamepad Emulation Framework, or ViGEm, is a kernel-mode driver framework based on research into how gamepads work and enable software-based emulations of standard devices such as joysticks and gamepads as well as per-user custom devices.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ViGEm Bus Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ViGEm Bus Driver Overview

The ViGEm emulator core provides a 100% software-based implementation of USB HID game controllers and represents the core component of the ViGEm Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Framework. The ViGEm client libraries offer software developers the ability to provide their end-users with a virtual gaming device experience on any computer running a Microsoft operating system. Features include a 100% software-based kernel-mode driver with no hardware dependencies, Completely transparent to games, emulators, and other processes, and Full support for all major gamepads available today. Available as source code under the GPL license.

ViGEm allows you to emulate one or more well-known USB game controllers, keyboards and mouse devices as virtual devices. This will let you play PC Windows games (and even emulate Xbox 360 controllers) using the keyboards, mice, and joysticks of your choice, thereby eliminating the need for native support. Ultimately it is intended to be an open and flexible standard that can be utilized by other software to allow gaming peripherals.

Overall, ViGEm enables games and other processes to use your favorite USB game controllers directly, with no modification required. As all devices are pure software-based, there is no need to install any “wrapping” driver and you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues.

Features of ViGEm Bus Driver for PC

Use within games without modifying the said game

Use a different controller of your choice in PS4 Remote Play

Compatible with x360ce (prior to version 4.x)

Reach of your input device (like sending traffic to a different machine over a network)

Test/benchmark your game and need a replay mechanism for your user inputs

Work around player slot assignment order issues in XInput

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. ViGEm Bus Driver is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.