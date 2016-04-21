Microsoft BitLocker for PC Windows is a free tool for encrypt drive or folder developed by Microsoft Inc. This is the software installed on Windows by default. The application will helps to protect your data on your hard drive or everything from documents, music, video with passwords safer by encrypting the entire drive that Windows. The ability to store account and security information is a huge benefit of its application. BitLocker can easily encrypt not only the entire hard drive but also additional drives in the computer and removable mass storage. The data is decrypted on the fly, and the computer immediately goes to the Windows login screen after startup.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft BitLocker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

BitLocker uses advanced encryption methodologies to ensure safety. It is freely available in the Windows operating system, and we do not have to purchase. Like other encrypt program out of there, it provides a recovery key that we need to keep safe. It can also be used with the active directory. Something disliked things are users have to encrypt the entire drive. If users forget the password and lost the recovery key, no longer you can access your important files.

Encryption of Microsoft BitLocker program will prevent unauthorized persons from reading information from the hard drive or disk drive. You can use Microsoft BitLocker to encrypt your Laptop, Notebook, PC desktop as well as your portable drives. BitLocker makes sure no one able to access your data unauthorizedly. Also, it ensures that if you lost your devices, no one able to access your files. In the case of damage to the system or the disk itself, you can no longer get to them.

BitLocker is a useful software when considering data security. For every owner of a Microsoft Windows computer I recommend using the BitLocker function. I would recommend this free software that is a default from Microsoft Windows, it is a easy way to get secure without hassle.

Features of Microsoft BitLocker for PC

Prepare for drive and file encryption

Deploy hard drive encryption

BitLocker Device Encryption

Used Disk Space Only encryption

Encrypted hard drive support

Preboot information protection

Manage passwords and PIN

Configure Network Unlock

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

