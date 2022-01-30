You’re a retro Sega fan and you want to play games like Powerstone 2 or Hydro Thunder, but your PC, phone or tablet doesn’t run emulators very well? With uoYabause, you can now play Sega Saturn games on Android and PC desktop in high resolution and with good audio quality. Compatible with the majority of ROMs out there, uoYabause is guaranteed to be the best emulator to use on your PC device, if you own it. Many a game from the past console generation will experience its revival with uoYabause’s unofficial port. It’s a great way to relive the memories of your favorite SEGA Saturn games or finally play some retro titles that you couldn’t enjoy back in the day.

uoYabause Emulator Overview

Do you want to play classic games on your PC but you haven’t got any game console? Or maybe you already own a PS3 or a PS4 but don’t find any games that make the most of the graphics power, sound, and speed of those platforms? finally, the wait is over. Mobile gamers and PC can now play their favorite SEGA Saturn games thanks to this unofficial port of the Yabause emulator. Now you can play the likes of Yu Suzuki’s Shenmue on your mobile device. Get it while it’s hot! A word of advice though: make sure to check out the compatibility list first before buying it. It’s a simple to use frontend so you can quickly get started and play.

Play your old games on your PC Windows and free things are cool always interested in new applications for uoYabause, feel free to write to us if you want to share something. This emulator, much like its official counterparts has taken some liberties in celebrating Saturn’s legacy, such as offering a soundtrack player to play your favorite songs. It’s compatible with most games, emulates correctly most of the time, and can run many homebrews and commercial games.

Overall, This unofficial port of Yabause SEGA Saturn emulator for Android does not have compatibility that comes even close to other available, popular Sega Saturn emulators, but it’s a decent alternative to those who only occasionally play older SEGA titles and don’t mind rough emulation.

Features of uoYabause Emulator for PC

uoYabause is a port of Yabause SEGA Saturn Emulator

It’s compatible with a wide variety of titles

Offers a wealth of configuration options

Cool visual enhancements

It has usability tweaks

Dedicated to all retro gamers out there

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

