Universal Media Server is the world’s most popular DLNA server software, designed to stream or transcode audiovisual content to DLNA-enabled devices. It supports live transcoding, automatic subtitle search for subtitles in your media files, streaming directly from unicast or multicast RTSP sources, in-depth reports on the source requests played, and much more. Universal Media Server (UMS) is a free, open-source (GPL) UPnP-compatible media server. UMS is written in Java and runs on all popular operating systems (Linux, macOS X, Windows). Unlike other media servers, Universal Media Server is free and regularly updated, and is specifically designed for getting media to devices.

License: Free

Author: SubJunk

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Universal Media Server for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Universal Media Server Overview

Universal Media Server is an open-source cross-platform media server developed in Java. This application can stream files over the network using the Universal Plug’n Play (UPnP) protocol, or directly to a device using its native platform’s DLNA server capability. It will play all video types FLV, MKV, MP4, AVI, MPG, WMV, 3GP, MOD, etc.) fully transcoded on the fly in various qualities including HD without you having to install any extra software. It will also transcode your videos automatically to your DLNA devices based on their capabilities. It is capable of serving videos, audio, and images to any DLNA/UPnP AV compliant device. UPnP renderers are supported via the UPnP protocol running over HTTP.

As a UPnP media server, it is able to serve video, audio, and images to any device that supports DLNA. UMS strives to support more features than any other UPnP server. UMS supports many different types of containers and codecs, can transcode on the fly for unsupported formats, generates thumbnails, and provides UPnP search capabilities. You might even use it to listen to radio streams or watch Youtube through your Playstation.

Overall, Universal Media Server can serve many different media types to almost any DLNA device, including PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV, Panasonic, Sharp, Samsung, Vizio, and more. It is the only media server that works if you are on Linux or Mac OS X. You can also use your Windows computer to create Video DVDs with subtitles.

Features of Universal Media Server for PC

Total privacy

Dynamic metadata

Online streaming media

Beautiful web interface

Instant browsing

Live subtitles

Huge selection of supported devices

Support for all files and networks

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Universal Media Server is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.