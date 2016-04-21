Plex Media Server for PC Windows is a client server multimedia player like Soda Player. The application developed and published by Plex Inc. Plex is simple to use and also simple to manage, it’s supports many formats of video and audio files as it is multifunctional. With Plex you can play many favorite movies, TV shows, music, web shows, podcasts, and more, all streamed to your favorite screens. Plex is a lightweight and very easy to download and install audiovisual player that allows you to play a wide variety of video and audio formats with a pretty nice quality.

License: Free

Author: Plex Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Plex Media Server for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Plex Media Server Overview

Plex Media Server is very easy to use and provides a great audiovisual experience. Whether 3GP, MKV, MP4 or MP3, it opens all types of media files and its sound quality is just amazing. Plex Media Player works perfectly, is not like other media players which take too long to launch and play your media file. As much as the launch speeds depend on your computer capability, it is also designed in a way it launches pretty fast. It is a very versatile solution to play any type of video, which has led it to become one of the most used media players software.

Plex brings together all the media that matters to you. It has some very useful features such as the volume limit with respect to other players. Your personal collection will look beautiful alongside stellar streaming content. With Plex Media Server, you do not need to download additional codecs to ensure that some file formats run easily on it. Plex Media Server is virus free as it does not allow adding add ons that could bring viruses.

It’s finally possible to enjoy all the media you love in a single application, on any device, no matter where you are. Plex Media Server is the best platform for media playing and I recommend it to you. I would recommend Plex Media Player to any one who is looking for a great media player software.

Features of Plex Media Server for PC

Camera Upload

Casting, flinging and remote control

Mobile Sync

Music Functionality

Live TV and HDR

Media optimizer

Remote access and server sharing

Plex home

Push notifications

Video preview thumbnail

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard DIks Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

