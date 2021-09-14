Most media player applications on the net are focused on being small and simple but leave behind lots of useful features. UMPlayer is a Windows-based multimedia player that is small in size but powerful in its functionality. This versatile application has a very simple interface but yet it has the ability to be the best music, video, and photo player while more importantly supporting all your needs fully while you’re enjoying your media content. Play almost any video or audio media format, including AVI, DVD, RMVB, MPEG, MP4, MKV, WMV, 3GP, FLV, and YouTube.

License: Free

Author: Ori Rejwan

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UMPlayer offline installer 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

UMPlayer Overview

UMPlayer requires no extra codecs. It uses DirectShow to playback your files. Any existing codec packs installed on your system will be searched, and only then the first file to match is played. For example, if you have K-Lite Codec Pack installed, UMPlayer will detect the AC3 filter included with it and automatically make use of it to play AC3 audio. This also works for subtitles (both embedded in the video stream itself and external text subtitles), where UMPlayer can make use of internal filters already included in your MPEG-4/DivX player.

Sense the beat of your music with UMPlayer’s Music Rhythm Detector, comes with a Mini-Mode for gadgets, and supports all major formats, including ASF / WMV / RM / MP4 / 3GP / 3G2M4A / AAC / AC3 / AIFF / APE / CDA / FLAC / M4A (MPEG Audio) / M4R (iPhone ringtone) and WMA. UMPlayer is an all-in-one media player that can satisfy even the pickiest user. UMPlayer displays and plays any available media files: 3GP, 3G2, AAC, AC3, ASF, AVI, AVISynth / XviD / DivX video codec support, WAV audio codec support; DVD-Video support, FLV video support.

UMPlayer makes playing the media you enjoy easier and more enjoyable than ever. From novice to expert, anyone can rapidly learn how to play their favorite media. Overall, UMPlayer for Windows is simple to use with an extremely powerful media engine underneath. UMPlayer is the ideal solution for home theater PCs, media centers, and HTPCs.

Features of UMPlayer for PC

Simple and intuitive user interface

Media position

Media settings

SHOUTcast search

CPU optimization

Video equalizer

Video thumbnail maker

Over 270 built-in audio and video codecs

Built-in subtitles search, audio/subtitles sync

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

