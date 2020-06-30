TubeMate latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a fast, easy and stable YouTube video downloader software? try this application. TubeMate is a video sharing downloader for Windows by TubeMate. This application enables you to quickly access, search any videos, share videos, watch and download with one click. It’s compatible with loads of pages to download videos contents on YouTube, Vimeo and social media like Facebook and Instagram perfectly. You don’t need enter a URL which directly points to a file, or you dont’ need use the built in web browser to download files from websites like YouTube Video Downloader.

License: Free

Author: TubeMate

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TubeMate

File Size: 25 Mb

Compared to other existed video downloder, it offers you free videos, unlimited videos and high-quality or HD videos. You can download all the MP4 video songs, MKV, VTS, MPG, MPEG, 3GP and many more file type. This program also with fullscreen features mode, zooming, and quick access to favorites or video bookmarks. Once files are downloaded, you can use basic file manager to open them. You can also watch them if they are video or delete them easily.

This downloader and all of its features are free without any annoying ads. It’s probably the best app to download videos same name as android version TubeMate. If you use Android, you might be familiar with this application. This application is not the official version of TubeMate for PC Windows but this is a 3rd party development that takes advantage of the popularity of the Android application.

With TubeMate for PC Windows, you can use a similar program without having to resort to an APK or emulators likes of BlueStacks, MEmu, Nox Player, Genymotion, Droid4X and etc. If you find this app useful, please consider donating to support the app and to keep new features coming. Overall, this is good YouTube video downloader for PC Windows you must have.

Features of TubeMate

You can play and download videos easily

Simple and easy to use interface

Inbuilt video player

Top Trending Videos List

Offline play downloaded video without internet

Free unlimited video downloading

Background video download supported

Multiple download resolution options

Search and related videos suggestions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

