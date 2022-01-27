The crazy virtual pet fun continues underwater in this aquatic sequel to the hit PC game, Insaniquarium. Keep your pesky fish happy with thrilling mini-games and build up your aquarium with cool upgrades and decorations to expand your collection of aquatic pets. From a cunning goldfish to a fire-breathing shark, each new pet is wackier and more entertaining than the last. Your mission is to defend against the invading aliens who are trying to destroy your aquarium. With fish, pet, and alien upgrades, it’s a battle you’ll have to play over and over again to fully master.

Insaniquarium Overview

Insaniquarium is a virtual pets simulator game where you take care of cute fish in an aquarium. The game title is a portmanteau of “insane” and “aquarium”. Insaniquarium became one of the most popular online games during the time it was available to play on the Internet and has been followed by several more sequels, including Insaniquarium Deluxe, Insaniquarium Live!, Insaniquarium Adventure. Feed your fish! Collect coins and jewels! Toss tankers into space! Features: Collect coins/diamonds and spend on upgrades, stuff, and pets.

Your goal is to create a happy tank of fish. The happier your fish are, the more points you’ll earn. Over time your tank will evolve and grow more challenging, but you’ll earn better rewards too. Upgrade tanks and install egg add-ons to hatch on-tank pets to help you collect points and coins. New pets have been introduced that change the way you play as well as offer protection from aliens that occasionally invade your tank.

This fish fight is getting serious! Your fish are growing and need room to swim. Place fish food into the tank to regenerate health. Watch out for aliens, they’ll eat your fish, but leave the treasure behind.

Features of Insaniquarium for PC

Gather coins and jewels

Keep your fish happy with the food, light, and clean water

Earn coins, upgrade to a nicer tank

Find eggs that hatch into quirky and useful in-tank pets

Build your aquariums up to five levels tall against the fish invasion

The alien invasion can help you feed your fish or protect

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

