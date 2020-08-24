Transport Giant latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Transport Giant is a huge simulation strategy economy video game developed by Urban Games and published by Fancy Bytes and Published by Toplitz Productions. The game is really immersive levels to play in, peppered with random events that force you to play around them. The graphics old but still works well, everything looks nice and clear. In this game, you can make one super large railline circuit and you can build hundreds of trains, make it go to every city on the map. It’s a great game compare to other money garbing simulation game.

License: Demo

Author: Fancy Bytes

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Transport Giant

File Size:

The game offers some really nice graphics and a nice yet simplistic aesthetic which is pleasant all the same and has some amazing attention to detail. The gameplay is good with competitors and fun with logistics management. The game also has one of the best soundtrack in any game I’ve ever played. The difficulty mission is spot on for the entirety of the American campaign, through the roof for the Australian and European one though.

Transport Giant is a huge game world is waiting for your railroads, road vehicles, aircraft and ships. You can make it easy to build and expand your transport empire; and thanks to a wide range of configuration option. You can also have at your disposal the tools necessary to craft and customize both units and routes. But, the game does suffer with some repetitiveness at certain areas of the game but a fun game.

Transport Giant is most certainly not the only economic simulation on PC to tackle the infrastructural subject. But it’s one of the better ones. It’s a great game for those who love to sit for themselves and have fun with old school games. Overall, Transport Giant is an okay game to play, yet sometimes repetitive and it does get boring if being played for a long time.

Features of Transport Giant

Simulation of a complex but easy-to-grasp transportation cycle

Set-up of transport routes complete with infrastructure

Carriage of goods and passengers

Changing economic situations

Three different scenarios (Europe, USA and Australia)

Several campaigns and numerous endless maps

Ingenious signalling and guidance system for trains

Over 130 vehicles (trains, monorails, superconductor trains, lorries, ships, aeroplanes and helicopters)

Over 60 different products and industries

Over 500 different buildings

System Requirements

Processor: 500 MHz, Intel® Pentium™ III or comparable

Memory: 64 MB RAM

DirectX: Version 8.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

Additional Notes: May not work on Intel® Onboard Graphics

