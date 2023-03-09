Will you be the first mouse to bring back the cheese by all means, with the Shaman’s help or curse within the multiple game modes and millions of levels? Do you have what it takes to dress up as a mouse and bring back tons of cheese? Start your journey today and find out if you are the mighty Shaman’s best disciple. It’s fairly simple in concept: as one of several mice, you race through a maze and try to bring back cheese to your mouse hole before the other players grab it. The catch? You can transform into other creatures at any time, gaining new abilities and challenges to deal with along the way.

License: Free

Author: Atelier 801

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Transformice Game for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Transformice Game Overview

Transformice is a fast-paced multiplayer game of mice where you lead your little animal with your own movements. Experience all the fun and excitement in this free browser-based MMO adventure game, play it now. Design your character, select its appearance and skills, then set off to explore the forest. The player controls the mouse and must guide his friends through various platform challenges to help get the piece of cheese to the mouse at the top of the screen. The mouse uses tools such as ropes, bubbles, and boxes to help him on his quest to find cheese. One of the more unique features of Transformice is its avatars.

Try out the most popular MMO 2D platformer online. Run and jump with dozens of mice around the world to bring back the cheese! With hundreds of unique levels, you’ll never find two games that are the same. Transformice is one of the best free-to-play multiplayer games on PC. The game allows up to 100 players in a single server and takes place inside a detailed 2D world.

Overall, Transformice is a fast-paced MMO platformer with exciting gameplay. At its core, Transformice is a simple game of mouse that has been wildly popular ever since its launch in 2010. Over the years, the community’s passion has been translated into thousands of fan-made creations: music, art, comics, live streams, cosplays, and more.

Features of Transformice Game for PC

Transformice is literally free to play

Create your own tribe and share it on the forums

Challenge your friends

Challenge the world by farming

Plenty of funny moments

Lots different levels

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

