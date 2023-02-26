Are you a devoted player of the multiplayer online arcade game Transformice? Have you ever wondered how to set up your server and client yourself without the use of 3rd-party tools? This app was created by MiceForce, a server for the game Transformice. Use it to manage your accounts and set up specific restrictions, permissions, and settings tailored just for you. Its characteristic feature is its editor, which allows you to create your own levels. It helps you to manage the online multiplayer arcade game Transformice, which can be played for free.

Transformice is a multiplayer online arcade game, in which you play as a little mouse among others. You play as a mouse among others. Your aim is to gather cheese and bring it back within the timeframe. The application gives you access to all possibilities of the online multiplayer arcade game Transformice. It automatically launches the server, with all its settings and limitations, and starts the client. The integrated launcher allows you to enter a server as simply as possible using a convenient interface.

MiceForce lets you control the number of players, the distance between them, and other server settings.- You can quickly join a game that is currently being hosted in the network.- If there are no hosts for games currently being played, you can host a game by yourself or join an existing one. With the help of the specially developed dedicated server MiceForce, you can gain access to the full range of capabilities of the game Transformice with an automatic check for updates and connection to any servers of this game.

Overall, MiceForce is a server for the online game Transformice. You get a new level after some minutes. MiceForce allows you to launch the dedicated Transformice server with specific restrictions enabled. The client will automatically connect to it, enabling you to easily control your online gaming experience.

Features of MiceForce for PC

Simple and lightweight

Easy to use

MiceForce is a server for Transformice

Every map is unique, new arms, traps, structures

A flexible game mode system

Player profiles

Overwhelming maps and 3D characters

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

