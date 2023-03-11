Are any of your online accounts in a compromised DB? Identity Monitor will check over the pwned sites for possible compromised accounts. Spybot Identity Monitor is a free program for Windows that checks your online accounts against the Spybot Anti-Beacon database. It informs you if your email addresses and/or usernames appear on the list of leaked addresses. Once installed you can check new addresses as they are added to the HIBP database. The application runs smoothly and simply on Windows PCs, with no installation required and nothing for a user to do.

Spybot Identity Monitor Overview

Spybot Identity Monitor is a program designed to inform you on a regular basis whether your email address or username has been found in a data breach. It does not store information on its servers in any way and works locally on your computer. It’s useful for keeping your personal information safe. With this program, you can add as many accounts as you like to it and get information about all of them in one overview. You might also want to check out online services like ‘KnowBe4’ or ‘SpySchool’ which help educate users on how they can better protect themselves against cybercrime.

Identity Monitor is a harmless program and does not collect any personal information or metadata. You do not need to worry about any malicious scripts being run on your computer; the only data we are collecting is the current IP address. It also allows you to back up your details in its interface which is useful if you live in multiple PC households.

It can warn you if it encounters a match in the database while you are typing an email address and will allow you to check that account against the breached data. If a password for a compromised account is being used by someone else and you get notified about it, then you can change the password and protect yourself from further harm. Simple to use, it doesn’t require any technical expertise.

Features of Spybot Identity Monitor for PC

Simple and lightweight

Easy to use

It gives you a tool that allows you to check if your information

Change your password at that service at once

Change your password on all other services

Start using a password manager

Start using Two Factor Authentication

