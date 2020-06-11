Zuma Legend game latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Zuma Legend VR is brand new Zuma’s game series by Curious Studio for Windows OS. This is a fun game when you just want to chill out and turn off for a while. It has good sound and brand new graphics design is just as lush as the visuals, gameplay is unique and addictive like the original classic. The twists of each level keeps users guessing, if you think you will only do one more but then you find yourself doing two and three more still, because this game is incredibly fun and addicting.

Zuma’s Legend is a puzzle game in which you control a frog that can rotate in 360 degrees. The objective of the game is to fire coloured spheres from the frog’s mouth to match 3 or more other spheres. The gameplay is simple and addictive, with the main game consisting of many stages. But, the game mixes up the pattern of the path on which the spheres roll out and generally manage to offer a nice challenge. While the visuals may not be the most appealing, it did not deter from the game’s enjoyment.

You must explore all the levels like the original Zuma’s series games. You will rack up huge combos that’ll help you on your way. So scan quickly, think serious and aim smart. You will always stay in this miracle and never back to Earth. When you frustrating as it is towards the end, this is a game you will be glad you gave the time of day. You cannot deny the fact that this frog spew off the balls since very beginning of series.

Fun, challenging, and addictive. It’s especially fun when you only have minutes to play and not hours. If you have been looking for something simple to play through. Overall, this is the best puzzle genre and everyone must play this. This game is still very engaging, creative and fun, and so it earns my recommendation.

Features of Zuma Legend

Day mode, Night mode

Many levelseach level have unique magical and stereo track

Color ball is magic ball, it can clear out 4 balls right besidet it

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core Processor

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

