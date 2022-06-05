We understand how important your data is to you. That’s why TeraCopy was designed to focus on the things that matter most in transferring files, like reliability and integrity. Since TeraCopy’s launch in 2007, TeraCopy has been used by millions of families, professionals, companies, government agencies, and more. TeraCopy benefits from fast local access for both read and writes functions and error correction for improved reliability, even on corrupted data. It can verify copied files to ensure they are identical. Its focus is data integrity, file transfer reliability, and ability.

License: Free

Author: Code Sector

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TeraCopy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

TeraCopy Overview

TeraCopy is a free utility designed to copy files faster and more securely. It can verify copied files to ensure they are identical. TeraCopy supports file drag & drop, multiple and resumable file transfers, HTTPS protocol, FTP over SSL/TLS, command-line interface, and much more. TeraCopy is a good software alternative for the default Windows Explorer file transfer feature. You can occasionally encounter problems with file transfers when using third-party utilities such as this one, so it is worth taking a look at our top video transcoders recommendation list if you want to explore other possibilities.

Moreover, TeraCopy can optionally notify you every time a move or copy operation completes or fails, can resume interrupted file transfers from both the source and destination locations, and clean up empty target folders if you accidentally drag files into them by mistake. It also allows you to view detailed information about every single operation, pause and resume file transfers, and many other useful features.

Overall, TeraCopy is a free file transfer utility designed to copy files faster and more securely. It can verify copied files to ensure they are identical. Its focus is data integrity, file transfer reliability, and the ability to pause or resume file transfers. If you’re looking for a reliable, quick, and secure way to copy files, TeraCopy is the tool for you.

Features of TeraCopy for PC

Be in control

File verification

Confirm drag’n’drop

Faster workflow

Shell integration

Export reports

Copy locked files

Trusted by forensic experts

Preserve date timestamps

Edit file lists

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

