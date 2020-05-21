Audacity Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Audacity is a free and open source audio editor developed by The Audacity Team for Windows. Audacity has a wide selection of plug-ins editing effects that are easily accessible from the menu bar. The application will shows you the basic functions and skills of audio editing while simultaneously flawlessly getting the job done. The functions and tools are very simple and well distributed. Audacity Portable has such a wide range of features and options to choose from, and it definitely gets the work done.

It’s totally free open source software, with active support and development communities. It is a program focused on people who start in the world of audio editing. The interface of Audacity looks outdated, but that doesn’t impact the way use it at all. It also occupies very little disk space and installation is very fast. You can use this software (Audacity) to retouch audio files, join or divide music or audio clips to make advertising spots for radio.

With Audacity users can record live audio through a microphone or mixer. You can also import, edit, and combine sound files. Easy editing with cut, copy, paste and delete and give effects like LADSPA, LV2, VST and Audio Unit. Audacity it makes editing easy because of it’s uncluttered design. If you’re a beginner to audio editing, Audacity is a great place to start.

No matter if you’re a beginner at editing audio or not, Audacity is the number one go to choice. If you don’t have hundreds or thousands dollars to spend on audio editing software, you can’t go wrong with Audacity. Overall, it’s simple, free and the same community of users make it a perfect program for audio editing in continuous improvement.

Features of Audacity Portable

Free and open source audio track software

Has a simple user interface program and easy to use

Can record live audio through

Import, edit, and combine sound files

Supports 16 bit, 24 bit and 32 bit audio files

Support for LADSPA, LV2, Nyquist, VST and Audio Unit effect plug-ins

Easy editing with Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete audio

Tracks and selections can be fully manipulated

Real time preview of LADSPA, LV2, VST and Audio Unit

Spectrogram view mode for visualizing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Audacity Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.