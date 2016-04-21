What’s even better TeamViewer for remote control desktop was available free for Microsoft Windows. TeamViewer for PC is a remote desktop software or remote control to access the other computer. This program developed and published by TeamViewer GmbH. It is free for non commercial use and works fine on all devices includes: Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS, iOS, Android and BlackBerry. The application is responsive and with a bit of pinch zooming in and out, you can make sure everything is in order. It is extremely useful in any field, either to deliver a job with greater anticipation or to make backup copies.

License: Free

Author: TeamViewer GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TeamViewer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

TeamViewer has a good features such as nice dashboard and lots of features for quick login, security, printing, file transfer, etc. To be able to get the best out of it, a good internet connection is also very important. This is a great application for the ability to remote into a one device from another device, to control one or more device remotely. You can very impressed with the speed and ease of controls, the really nice thing was the unattended access. You don’t have to be physically there, but your presence makes a difference.

Before you access this application, you need to setup TeamViewer on the system you wish to control as well as your device. You may need to setup the remote system first by going there or having a collaberator help you to install this program. You must taking some time to download the manual before installing. TeamViewer is a totally necessary software for all that person that works in fields referring to the design of softwares, web pages, backup copies, among others.

If you use RDP or remote desktop connection and remember passwords to login to remote computers, TeamViewer makes everything different. Overall, TeamViewer is the best RDP or remote desktop connection ever made. If you are familiar with the remote program using RDP, TeamViewer will not make you crazy. I definitely recommend this program to anyone who can be of assistance to persons needing a helping hand in today’s computer world.

Features of TeamViewer for PC

Free remote desktop software for home and personal use

Control a remote computer anywhere and anytime

Connect across multiple platforms, from PC to PC and mobile to PC

Hardware and Software Integration

Mobile Device Access

Session Recording and Compression

Text Chat

Remote Data Backup

Remote Device Monitoring

End to End Security

Malware Protection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

