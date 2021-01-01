Wi-Fi hotspots can be very convenient, but nasty snoops and hackers might be lurking. Whether you’re at the local coffee shop or on a cross-country trip, you never know who could be trying to track your movements or steal your identity. Protect yourself from snoops while browsing with SurfEasy’s private VPN for your devices. SurfEasy’s VPN for PC is an easy-to-use, one-click software solution. Use it to protect yourself at home, at the airport, or anyplace else you may need to connect to the Internet. You can still use your favorite apps, even over an encrypted VPN connection. Enjoy its unlimited bandwidth and access to blocked sites such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, and Skype.
License: Trial
Author: SurfEasy Team
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: SurfEasy VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
SurfEasy VPN Overview
SurfEasy VPN is your privacy guard and better net protector. It encrypts your Internet connections and enables you to access blocked or censored content without being tracked. Regardless of where you are in the world, you will always have uncensored access to your favorite sites. SurfEasy ‘s technology has successfully passed the evaluation conducted by expert researchers at Imperial College London and scanned by VirusTotal.com. SurfEasy gives you secure Wi-Fi access no matter where you go, encrypting all of your data and routing it through our private servers so nobody can see what you’re doing.
With SurfEasy VPN for PC and you can: protect yourself from hackers and identity thieves, unlock region-restricted content, change your location and watch what you want, eavesdrop on public Wi-Fi hotspots, and more. SurfEasy virtual private network for Windows enhanced encryption technology means that no one will be able to tell which websites you visit. Protect to your heart’s content with SurfEasy’s no-log Internet security and encrypted transmissions.
SurfEasy VPN for PC gives you secure anonymous access to a virtual private network (VPN). SurfEasy protects all of your Web traffic, including emails, instant messages, online banking, and shopping, as well as sensitive data like passwords. SurfEasy doesn’t track or record your Internet activity or personal information.
Features of SurfEasy VPN for PC
- No-log network
- Bank-grade encryption
- One-click IP masking
- Over 2000 ultra-fast servers in 31 countries (and increasing)
- Enhanced Tracker Blocker
- No data limits on all paid plans
- Available on multiple platforms
- Unlimited simultaneous use on 5 devices
- Friendly phone/email/chat support
- Our reliable network maintains a 99.9% uptime
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of SurfEasy VPN.