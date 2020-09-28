PuTTY download free latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PuTTY is an free and open source SSH and Telnet client developed by Simon Tatham for Microsoft Windows. It is a tool to remote connection devices to servers or command distribution equipment, that is portable and lightweight. It also allows to connect with remote servers in a secure way, besides being able to transmit files by SFTP and SCP. PuTTY is a very complete software and it gives users great flexibility with multiple options. The graphics interface is so reliable and grateful to the management and simple to use. It is totally recommended for every IT professional, which without cost can use putty without problem.

PuTTY has brought many benefits because it is a totally portable tool, which can be used from any computer that you want to connect and manage. The ability to be portable is very lightweight, to save costs in tools of remote connection by command and to save time of search. It is a versatile tool that is used more often in cases where a user on a Windows computer wants to open an SSH access session. Putty has become the one that can connect without problem and in a simple way.

It’s a too basic and general tool to make ssh and telnet connections to any device you want. With this application you can connect and have control of a management device such as a server or some device that is control by command. Every time you need to connect to a device quickly, this is the most necessary tool. But, the tool is that it does not bring features as advanced as other premium ssh connection programs.

The most amazing thing about PuTTY is that it is usually free and open source, it can be run for Windows and Linux operating systems with a super simple and manageable interface for any user. I recommend this tool to connect in an immediate and basic way to an SSH or Telnet management device. This tool has helped you and many people to connect very quickly.

Features of PuTTY

The secure remote terminal

Provides user control over the SSH encryption key

PuTTY supports SSO through GSSAPI, including user provided GSSAPI DLLs

Can emulate control sequences from xterm, VT220, VT102 or ECMA-48 terminal

Support the network communication layer supports IPv6, and the SSH protocol

Can be used with local serial port connections

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

