Are you looking for free and easy-to-use photo grid and collage maker software? CollageIt is here! The best part? You need to download or install this photo grid maker on your computer. Just upload photos from your hard drive or Facebook albums, and choose from dozens of available effects and filters. Not only can you make photographers, but also create a large number of image grids including 3×2, 4×3, 5×5, 6×6 and 8×10 sizes. In a matter of seconds, this free collage software can turn any ordinary photos into impressive collages. With just a few clicks and some basic editing tools, you can produce your own style photo grids or collages and share them with your friends and families in a unique way.

License: Trial

Author: Pearl Mountain

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CollageIt for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

There are no words to describe the sheer joy of seeing a bunch of photos grouped together into a beautiful collage. Whether it be a good day at the beach, or maybe seeing your pet in their favorite spot, you can create a custom photo grid in a matter of minutes. With CollageIt, you can make breathtaking photo grids, and collages, and put them on your desktop. This free collage maker not only helps you make collages in seconds but to share them with your friends and family through social media like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. The best thing is that it has many features which can be used free of cost.

Use CollageIt to make photo grids, collages, and more! Just drag and drop your favorite photos into the software tool and instantly create an amazing photo grid. You can make collages from your vacation, from your wedding photos, or from any other event. Create your own collage style by changing the number of photos per row/column, adding frames around your images, inserting text or shapes as well as many other cool effects.

Overall, CollageIt for PC is a free collage-making software that comes with a range of features that makes it extremely easy to use. It can be used to make collages from any photos, as well as from digital images. This program does not have any complex steps and works without applying unnecessary or complicated techniques. All you need is a few mouse clicks and some time.

Features of CollageIt for PC

Automatic, easy to use, and powerful

Various photo grid and collage templates to choose

Customize photo grids and collages freely

Save the collages as JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD, or other images formats and print it out

Send it to family members and friends via Email

Easily set your photo collage as your desktop wallpaper

Share your beautiful collages on Flickr and Facebook

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

